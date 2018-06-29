Bhopal: Monsoon advances, covers entire state

Bhopal: Light to moderate showers contributed in bringing down the temperature in State capital by 8.4 degree Celsius in last within 3 days. On June 25, the day temperature in city was 35.5 degree Celsius, but by Thursday mercury has touched to 27.1 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degree Celsius. Monsoon has advance into the state covering almost all parts. Light to moderate rain lashed most parts of the state, Bhopal recorded 4.6mm while Indore recorded 4.8mm rainfall on Thursday. Khajuraho and Guna recorded 17mm and 18mm rain fall respectively.

Besides, in a span of 24 hours, Pachmarhi recorded rains to the tune of 41 mm, Seoni 35 mm, Mandla 34 mm, Betul 26 mm, Satna 22 mm, Jabalpur 17 mm, Indore 16 mm and Bhopal 15 mm. According to meteorological department, moderate showers are likely to continue over many parts of the state such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Satna, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar for at least the next 24 hours.

The east-west trough, that is extending from the cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan up to Northwest Bay of Bengal across Madhya Pradesh will cause rain. Moreover, these rains are beneficial for sowing of the crops. rains have improved the rain deficiency over West Madhya Pradesh which is now rain surplus by 8 per cent however East Madhya Pradesh is still rain deficit by 27 per cent.