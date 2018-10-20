Bhopal: Model code hits chal samaroh

Model Code of Conduct imposed on account of ensuing assembly polls had an effect on Durga visarjan this year popularly known as chal-samarohs, organised across city. Playing of DJs, flaunting of weapons and akhadas remained banned this year during. Prominent ghats of city where visarjan took place include Prem-Pura ghat, Bairagarh ghat, Kamlapati ghat and Hathai-Khera ghat.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation made necessary arrangements at various ghats like every year for the facility of people and to ensure minimum pollution in the lakes.

Puja samitis organisers told Free Press that because Model Code of Conduct is in force, DJs and loudspeakers have been banned and this time visarjan won’t be performed with traditional pomp and show. They said that they would be organising the visarjans and chal-samarohs with traditional touch of dhol and nagadas.

Excerpts

The last day of Durga puja celebrations are witnessed by Durga Visarjan. Lavish processions carry idol of the goddess for immersions in the water bodies. It is a day of mixed emotions for devotees to bid farewell to the deity, with the wish of welcoming her next year.

Shakti Raj Singh, Student

“We organise a grand chal-samaroh every year for the visarjan of Goddess Durga but this year the chal-samaroh won’t be a grand one. Playing of DJs and loudspeakers has been banned by the government and we won’t be flaunting our arms, weapons or perform stunts. Procession will commence with only dhol and nagadas.”

Rajesh Verma Soni, Swarnkar Samaj

“Our officers are deployed at various ghats and all the necessary arrangements including cranes, divers and tanks have been made by BMC to make the visarjan convenient and safe for all.”

Harish Gupta, PRO, BMC

“Political leaders can surely be a part of visarjans and chal-samarohs but they cannot deliver any speech from any stage as Model Code of Conduct is in force. Permitted arms can be displayed in any procession; there is no ban on permitted arms and weapons.”

Sudam Khade, Collector Bhopal