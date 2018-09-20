Bhopal: Mob lynching cases to be treated as crime in Madhya Pradesh

Mob lynching incidents will be treated as crime in Madhya Pradesh under the Indian Penal Code, and to ensure law and order, the police have begun to patrol the sensitive areas. The decision to treat mob lynching as crime came after the Supreme Court issued directions in the case of Tahseen S Poonawala against the Government of India and others.The state government has appointed superintendents of police as nodal officers in each district to solve mob lynching cases and give justice to victims. An officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police will assist SP who will be responsible for checking such incidents.

The government has also decided to take stringent action against any social, print and electronic media and person or group for spreading misleading message, video and rumour that whip up passion of any kind.A task force, to be set up by the nodal officers, will maintain vigil over such news, speeches, rumours and comments on social sites as spread hatred. Each officer and police station in-charge of the district has been directed to gather information and maintain vigil.

Effective force will be used against mob violence due to rumours and unlawful crowd as per the requirement. Stringent action will be taken against unlawful gathering under the Section -129 and other provisions. All the directives have been uploaded on the website of the police headquarters. Besides, an action is also being taken to provide immediate assistance to victims of mob lynching.