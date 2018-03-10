Bhopal: MLAs show lack of interest, proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

Bhopal: How interested the legislators are in participating in the debate on state budget was evident on Friday as proceeding of the House was adjourned for 5 min due to lack of quorum.

As Congress MLA Mukesh Nayak stood for initiating the debate, he had to stop as quorum bell rang. Deputy speaker Rajendra Singh adjourned the House for five minutes as it lacked quorum to proceed with the debate on Rs 2 lakh crore state budget.

When the proceeding resumes, the ruling BJP as well as the opposition legislators blamed each other for the lack of quorum, irrespective of the fact that the members of both the parties were not present in the House to debate on the budget.

Participating in the debate, Nayak led a scathing attack on the government saying that it has miserably failed on all fronts specially education sector. Narrating an incident during a visit to his constituency, the Congress leader said that he found a teacher of Political Science, teaching Physics to class XII students. This is how development in education sector is being carried out, taunted Nayak.

Citing numbers, Nayak said that around 4000 schools in the state are running without teachers, while in as many as 18000 schools there is only one teacher for students. Alleging that government is playing the game of statistics, Nayak said that Madhya Pradesh leads in malnutrition despite of the fact that the BJP is in power for fifteen years here. Over 51 per cent children in state are malnourished, he claimed.

Stating that state stands 19th in terms of level of education and medical facilities, the MLA quipped that when there is shortage of doctors, tehsildars, teachers in the state then how would system work and state progress. He alleged that public money is being spent for holding political programmes. Speaking about Narmada Yatra, Congress leader said that huge amount was even spent in the name of the yatra in the districts where river Narmada does not flow.

As politicians and officers are getting medical treatment in private hospitals, they have no idea of the pathetic conditions prevailing in government hospitals, said Nayak. He accused the government of not properly utilizing the funds allotted in the budget for the development of different sectors in the state.