Bhopal: Miraculous escape for two in road mishap

Two persons had a miraculous escape after their car smashed the roadside railings after being hit by a dumper near Polytechnic Square on Sunday. Two car occupants Rita Sahini, 47 and her domestic help sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at People’s Hospital.

According to police, a dumper hit the car following which it skidded off the road and rammed the railing. The impact of the crash was so intense that the entire car got smashed and by looking at it was hard to believe that its occupants survived. Accident survivors, Sahani and her servant were traumatized to see their mangled car. A crane was deployed to remove the vehicle. TI Bharat Pratap Singh said that the two injured are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.