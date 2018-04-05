Bhopal: Minor boy nabbed for creating fake FB profile of 22-yr-old girl

Bhopal: Cyber crime cell has nabbed a 14-year boy on the charges of defaming a city based 22-year-old fashion designing girl student by using her personal photographs. The accused created a fake Facebook profile resembling victim’s original profile and using this he sent friend requests to persons known to the victim and posted indecent comments to them.

Cyber police said that the minor accused Sachin Kumar (name changed) was nabbed after a complaint of fake profile in the name of victim was created and used to post obscene message, pictures and videos. The accused is a student of high school.

The 22-year-old victim Neelam Singh (name changed) who is a fashion designing student, lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell regarding the accused who created fake profile using her photograph. During the investigation the police found that the fake profile was operated from the city and later the accused was nabbed who was found to be a minor.

The accused confessed that he was one of her friends in the Facebook profile and used to send friend request to her friends but later he created a fake profile of the victim using her photographs and used the profile to have some fun. The accused used to update the fake profile regularly and when the victim came to know she lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.

The victim was not aware of the accused and never found out that the accused was in her friend list in the Facebook profile. After the preliminary investigation the police have registered a case under section 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act. The victim came to know about the fake profile after the accused sent friends request, messages to her friends, family members and other Facebook users.