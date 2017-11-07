Bhopal: Minor boy killed after sexual assault in Vidisha

Bhopal: A minor boy was sexually assaulted and murdered at Bishanpur village under Kurwari police station in Vidisha district recently. The accused had strangled the victim to death and smashed his face with a stone. Later on, sexual assault was confirmed. It is for the second time that the accused has committed such a crime. Accused is already on bail in connection with first sexual assault, which was reported in 2014.

Station house officer (SHO) Kurwai Shakuntala Bamania said, “24-year-old Jagdish was known to 13-year old boy and both belonged to Bishanpur village. He saw the boy bathing near a hand-pump and suggested that he accompanied him to a nearby river. The man then sexually assaulted him and when victim raised the voice, accused choked him to death and dumped his body along the banks.”

According to SHO, victim’s father approached the police in the evening and filed a missing person report. Next morning, the police found his body near the river. The postmortem report confirmed sexual assault. The boy’s cousin had him seen with the accused. He informed the police, who then arrested Jagdish. Jagdish has confessed to assaulting and killing the boy. A case under Sections 377 and 302 of IPC has been registered against accused.

The police said that accused is a habitual offender. Earlier, he had committed similar crime but not murder. This time, he killed the victim.