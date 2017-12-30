Bhopal: Minister’s birthday bash, Cong’s protest coincide, throw peak-hour traffic off gear

Bhopal: Big birthday bash of minister Vishwas Sarang and Congress demonstration brought traffic movement to a complete halt on Link Road no-1 at 74–Bungalow as two events coincided on same day, same time and same place.

On Friday, following Congress protest, the police had blocked one side of the link road, while the supporters of MoS Vishwas Sarang had descended on the road to celebrated the birthday of their leader. While commuters had a harrowing time crossing that patch, even public transportation specially BRTS bus operations were badly affected.

Targeting social justice minister Gopal Bhargava, Congressmen were leading a demonstration in the area accusing government of insensitivity toward visual challenged who are protesting at Neelam Park for last many days. Police had barricaded the one side road to prevent party workers from marching toward the residence of the minister. Heavy police force was deployed to handle the protestors.

Secondly, large number of supporters of Sarang had gathered at the minister’s resident to greet him on his birthday and participate in the bash. Long queues of SUVs and four wheelers were seen on both sides of the road. Big cut-outs and hoardings greeting the minister were put on the roadsides.

Two events being simultaneously organised threw the peak-hour traffic off the gear. Hundreds of commuters, specially office goers remained stranded in long traffic jams. A number of people took a u turn to reach New Market or Governor House. Police allowed the traffic movement on one side of the road leading to chaos. While entire police force was pressed to control Congressmen, there were no personnel deployed to clear the traffic from minister’s residence side.