Bhopal: Minister hikes compensation given to victim’s family

BHOPAL: Jail minister Antar Singh Arya visited Bhopal Central Jail on Monday. He announced increase in compensation given to family of crime victims from Rs 25,000 to Rs 100000. The hike will be effective from April 1, 2018. He also announced that prisoners with good conduct will be given relaxation of one month in their punishment. He said the issues of rise in remuneration of prisoners and early release of prisoners, who have attained 65 years of age are under consideration.

Arya was accompanied by additional director general of police (ADGP) Sudhir Sahi and deputy inspector general (DIG) Sanjay Pandey.

The minister also inspected the ‘Egg Cell’ being constructed in the jail, where hardcore criminals would be put. The cell would cost Rs 3.5 crore. The minister also inspected the boundary wall and fencing of barbed wire in the jail. He visited control room where he saw the safety arrangements. Arya also took stock of the working of the commandos there.

He ate the food in the kitchen and appeared satisfied with its quality. He also inspected training on dress designing and information technology imparted to female prisoners.

In his interaction with the prisoners, the minister urged them to take benefit of the programmes and make their lives meaningful after their release.