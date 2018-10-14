Bhopal: Media centre will be separate from state BJP office

BJP, national spokesman, Sambit Patra, on Saturday, said a media centre separate from state BJP office should be made for assembly polls in all divisions including Bhopal. Patra has been assigned the responsibility of state media, for assembly polls. He told to bring up centres by October 25, after which he would take up the responsibility of media. Patra advised the spokespersons to put up their viewpoints strongly and remain offensive while putting up their views. On issue of resentment on SC/ST Atrocity Act, Patra asked them to cite the slogan of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas

PATRA RUNS AWAY FROM MEDIA

Patra, who had sermonised spokespersons and panelists on putting up their viewpoint strongly, himself, ran away from the questions of journalists. Patra left the hall without responding to the questions posed by media persons on MJ Akbar and MeeToo Campaign.