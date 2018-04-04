Bhopal: Maya Singh blames cops for violence in Gwalior

Bhopal: The late arrival of police at various places sparked violence in Gwalior, said urban development and housing minister Maya Singh at an informal discussion during Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Singh, an MLA from Gwalior, is also in-charge of two other districts – Bhind and Morena –which witnessed violence on Monday.

When she told Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that police failure led to the violence, Chouhan asked all his Cabinet colleagues to discuss the issues with all sections of society to ensure peace. He said he had information that the people belonging to General and OBC categories would hold strike on April 10 and urged the ministers to reach their respective districts and talk to various sections of society to stop violence and maintain peace.

The Chief Minister asked the ministers to be in touch with the people of their respective areas to check anti-social elements from instigating violence. He also told the ministers to avoid making any statements about the SC/ST Act that may hurt the sentiments of any group.

Chouhan said the priority of his government is to maintain peace and only after that discussions can be held about taking action against anybody. He said coordination meetings should be held so that harmony between groups can be maintained.