Bhopal: Kathak dancer Marami Medhi gave a glimpse of Assam’s culture through her ‘Mirroring Assam through Kathak’ at open air auditorium of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Saturday. It was a part of series programme ‘Poonam 36’.

Medhi who is a popular artist of Assamese feature films and TV serials began with ‘Shiva Stuti’. It was followed by ‘Kahna Bina Soona Lage Re Nagariya…’ in Thumri raga Bageshwari. In raag Hamir, she presented dance song ‘Chharo langar mori bahiya gaho na…’. She wrapped up performance with a Krishna bhajan ‘Rangeelo, chail-chabeelo, raseelo-raseelo nandlal…,’amidst thunderous applause of audience. She was accompanied by Rajeev Shukla on tabla, Vinod Mishra on sarangi, Naveen Mishra on sitar and Kamalkant on harmonium and vocal.

Medhi received her initial training in Kathak under guidance of Late Charoo Bordoloi, founder principal of State College of Music, Guwahati. Subsequently she became a disciple of renowned Kathak maestro Surendra Saikia of Kathak Kendra, UP Sangeet Natak Academy. She also attended kathak dance workshop of maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Director of IGRMS, Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri (Director, IGRMS) welcomed the kathak exponent by offering flowers & memento of the museum.

A PS does not let go of any opportunity for getting in the good books of the chief minister. The PS got cracking immediately after the latest NCRB data heaped shame on the government. He dug out old figures to prove that if the law and order situation has not improved in the BJP regime, it has not worsened either. The PS, who has a way with words, crafted the government’s response, quoting crime data of the Congress rule. Abandoning his official duties, he toiled hard to provide a face-saving device to the government. The PS has been wielding influence all through the Chouhan regime, but he is no longer the blue-eyed boy of the chief minister, as he once used to be. And that is why; he is always on the lookout for ways and means for coming closer to the chief minister. The department that the PS holds plays a key role in events organised by the government. The officer takes ample care to ensure that he is on cordial terms with all those matter in the present setup.