Bhopal: Many projects incomplete as BMC reeling under huge debt

Bhopal: On one hand the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to present its upcoming budget, and on the other hand the projects promised in the last budget are yet to be either completed or waiting for initiation. The BMC has even failed to pay the contractors who are handling the projects which have led to a halt of the projects which were included in the last budget while the new budget is likely to be announced on March 31.

According to sources, the BMC is reeling under a huge debt and financial crunch has affected the developments badly. The civic body however spent money on various other events which could have saved money for vital works. The BMC however, did not heed its financial health and is busy shelling out on projects which could be secondary.

There are several projects which are suffering for various reasons including illuminations of main roads and others spots as the street lights are either not working in areas like the road passing through the governor house or if new lights have been installed then also they are not at par with the standards. Other projects including the shifting of dairies outside the city limits have been parts of last many budgets.

The dairy shifting to be done at a cost of Rs 2 crore are yet to be shifted. Several other projects which are stuck in files or have been partially completed include beautification work of the squares, development of parks and gardens, installation of fountains at rotaries and hawkers corners at various places in the city.

Other projects which were important projects are still pending. Interestingly the BMC officials too seem reluctant to share details of the projects. PK Jain, civil department’s superintending engineer when contacted for the status of these projects he guided us to in-charge duty engineer of BCLL saying that the projects are with him.

Bhardwaj when contacted said that these projects are with Jain and that he has only few departments with him. Leader of opposition Mohammad Sageer when contacted said that the BMC is already reeling under a huge debt and that will only present a hypothetical budget which will never be realised. He said that most of the projects have either not been initiated or have been stuck as the BMC has failed to pay the contractors.

Grade separator proposed between Bhopal talkies and bus stand square with a cost of Rs 80 crore, however the tender for it is yet to be floated. Similarly, the modern bus stand at nav bahar sabji mandi- which was to be developed at a cost of Rs 133 crore is yet to see the light of the day.

The Bharat Mata campus at Manuabhan ki tekri was to be developed at Rs 5 crore however the work is yet to be initiated.

Bhadbhada vishram ghat was to have several development projects including a retaining wall for the nearby pond and to stop the stray animals entering into it. However the retaining wall has collapsed from middle and the wall meant to stop stray animals from nearby areas is yet to be completed.

Service road connecting the Ganesh temple and board office was to be developed at Rs 9 crore but the work has stuck due to financial reasons. Service road connecting the Imami gate and Moti mosque was also sanctioned Rs 10 crore but the project too is yet to see the light of the day.

Only one statue could be installed at prime square of the city whereas there was provision for installation of statues of great personalities at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Boulevard street connecting the platinum plaza and the Jawahar square was to be constructed at Rs 60 crore, but that too is at a very initial state till date.

Similarly, a new over bridge connecting the Jawahar square and the smart road at polytechnique square was to be developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore, however the work could not be initiated as the smart road too is not complete.