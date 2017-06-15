Bhopal: Mandis remain deserted, bandh against GST today

Bhopal: Agricultural mandis all over the state remained closed on Wednesday to protest chief minister Shivraj Singh’s announcement that criminal cases would be registered against traders purchasing farm produce at below-MSP prices.

At a meeting between the representatives of the traders and the chief minister on Wednesday morning, the latter was told that his announcement was leading to disputes between the traders and the farmers. Chouhan told the farmers that his announcement was only vis-à-vis FAQ produce.

Chouhan also announced the formation of committees in all mandis for ascertaining the quality of the food grains brought to the mandis for sale. The traders also requested the chief minister to allow them to pay farmers through cheque as earlier but the chief minister said that it creates problems for the farmers as they cannot get cash for their produce. He told them that they can give as much cash as they can arrange and transfer the remaining amount to the accounts of the farmers through RTGS or NEFT.

After their talks with the CM, the traders held talks with Commissioner, Mandi Board Rakesh Shrivastava during the day. Representatives of the banks also joined the meeting. At the meeting, a compromise formula was thrashed out. On Thursday, mandis in the state will remain closed as part of the state-wide bandh against GST. Normal business is likely to begin in the mandis from June 16.

The Mandi Board has issued fresh instructions after talks with the traders. The Board has said that the farmers and the traders can decide through mutual consent what component of the sale price would be paid in cash and what component would be electronically transferred to the accounts of the farmers.

Farmers hit by traders’ strike

The strike by traders on Wednesday created problems for the farmers. Almost no business was transacted in the mandis over from June 1 to June 10 due to the farmers’ strike. And when the farmers started bringing their produce to the mandis, the traders went on strike. The farmers are also sore that the mandis will remain closed on June 15 too due to the bandh to protest GST.