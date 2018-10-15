Bhopal: Managing Ijtema with elections, challenge for admin

The preparations for annual Tablighi Ijtema (Global Congregation) to be held from 23-26 November are on full swing. This year the event has become a challenge for the district administration in view of assembly elections. This would be for the first time that this programme would be held for four days; till now it was a three day event. An estimated crowd of about 10 lakh devotees from across the country gather on the concluding day. Besides groups from foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia and other dozen nations also visit the state capital.

District collector Sudam Khade, DIG Dharmendra Chowdhary along with team of officials visited the venue at Eitkhedi and viewed the preparations. Collector instructed the officials to repair the roads leading to the venue and also inspected Islamnagar bridge connecting to the venue. Another bridge at Singarcholi is also under construction and is expected to be completed before the event.

Considering law and order situation in view of assembly polls section 144 would remain imposed outside 150 meter from the venue, though otherwise it is in force at all places. Collector also instructed the officials to carry out all arrangements so that the guests coming from outside the state and country do not face any problem considering assembly elections.