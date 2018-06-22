Bhopal: Man set on fire over land dispute, dies; four booked

Bhopal: A 55-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death by four persons over a land dispute in Ghaatkhedi village on Thursday morning. According to police, villagers spotted the man lying on field with severe burns; he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The four accused are on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Kishorilal Ahirwar, a resident of Ghaatkhedi village under the limits of Bairasia police station. Police said that son of the deceased and other villagers have filed a complaint against four persons of the village accusing them of killing Ahirwar.

SHO of Berasia HC Ladiya said that the main accused Peeran Singh used to do farming over 5 acres of land and recently it was found that 2.5 acres of the land was in the name of Kishorilal Ahirwar. The man had gone to claim his land when he was set on fire by the rival group. The accused, identified as Peeran Singh Yadav, Prakash, Balbeer and Sanju, had land dispute with the family of the deceased.

The deceased’s son Kailash told police that in the morning his father had gone to the field to claim portion of land which was in his name. At the farm, he had an argument with Peeran Singh Yadav over possession of the land. The argument turned violent as Peeran along with Pratap, Balbeer and Sanju allegedly set him ablaze.

After the preliminary investigation body was sent for the post mortem and a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered against all the four accused, who are absconding. The four accused do not have any criminal record and were involved in agriculture work, said police.