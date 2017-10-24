Bhopal: Man rejects compromise with daughter’s eve-teasers, burnt alive

Bhopal: A 45-year old man was burnt to death by the eve-teasers of his daughter after he refused to withdraw police complaint against them. The gruesome incident took place at Kamla Nehru ward in Hatta under Hatta police station in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Police have arrested the accused Sachin Sahu (19) and his accomplices in the crime Ramkumar (35) and Rajkumar (34) and sent them to judicial remand. The deceased has been identified as Narmada Sahu.

According to police, Sachin was a neighbour of the deceased and used to pass obscene comments at his daughter. Despite repeated requests by the victim, the accused continued to harass the girl, forcing Narmada to lodge a complaint against him with police.

Police said that Sachin used to threaten the family to withdraw the case. But, as the victim did not give in to his demand, on Saturday, Sachin along with his two friends barged into Sahu’s house and set him afire after pouring kerosene on him. Narmada was rushed to local hospital where he succumbed to burn injuries.

However, police have different story to tell. Denying any incident of eve-teasing they said the deceased was rather a drunkard and used to hurl abuses at the accused. Hatta SHO R A Pandey said, “We have interrogated the girl after the incident and she has denied any such incident of eve-teasing. The deceased was a drunkard and used to hurl abuses at the accused.

On the day of incident, the deceased as usual hurled abuses at the accused and in fit of rage, the trio burnt him alive after pouring kerosene on him. He was taken to district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Meanwhile, upping ante against government for failing to provide security to its citizens, leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh said it was a tight slap on face of the government, which boasts of providing full protection to ‘bhanjis’ (nieces) and demanded state home minister to resign from his post.

“Since last one month the deceased had been disturbed over eve-teasing of his daughter and ultimately lodged a police complaint with police seeking respite. But, now police are trying to paint the deceased with a wrong brush and dilute the crime.” “There are incidents of police personnel being attacked by criminals in Chhattarpur, Jhabua, and Ujjain, which shows that criminals are running a parallel government in the state. Home minister should step down immediately,” Singh said.