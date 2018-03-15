Bhopal: Man rapes Facebook friend, booked

Bhopal: A 33-year-old woman was raped by a man here in a hotel. The woman had come in contact with the on Facebook.

A complaint was filed by victim with Kotwali police in Chhindwara where a Zero FIR was registered and the case diary was later forwarded to Ashoka Garden police station on Tuesday.

According to SHO Sunil Shrivastava, the incident took place on December 21 when the woman had come to Bhopal to appear in Patwari recruitment exam. The victim in her complaint stated that she became friend with the accused Ashish Pawar on Facebook two years ago.

The accused accompanied the woman when she came to Bhopal in train to appear for the exam to be held on December 22. The duo visited several places in the city . The man took her to Silver Inn Palace hotel near Prabhat petrol pump and sexually assaulted her. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

After giving the exam, the victim returned to her native place where after few months she came to know that she was pregnant. Thereafter she approached police and filed a complaint with Kotwali police station in Chhindwara.

Ashoka Garden have registered a case under section 376, 506 of the IPC and Prevention of Atrocities (SC & ST) Act and have started search for the accused.

Meanwhile in another incident, a 32-year-old divorced woman was raped several times by a man on pretext of marriage.

The woman filed a complaint with Teelajamalpura police station.

Police said that victim basically hails from Pipariya in Hoshangabad district. She got married to a man who had two children from his first wife.The victim’s husband works as a contractor. Accused Mohsin Khan who is native of Khandwa used to visit her in-laws house frequently. After the woman got divorced, the accused promised to marry her.

He took her to Khandwa where he raped her. Later, the accused sexually assaulted her at a relative’s house located in Teelajamalpura area. When the man refused to marry her she filed a complaint with police.