Bhopal: Man climbs on tower to get his voice heard

A 32-year-old man Virendra Prajapati kept police and team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on toes for several hours as he climbed the pillar at Polytechnique Square, near residence of chief minister. He is a farmer, came all the way from his native place Raisen to meet CM,after running from pillar to post for compensation for getting compensation for his land. However, the stunt had landed him in further trouble as police booked him for attempting suicide.

At around 11:45 am that the teams of BMC received a call that a man has climbed the several meters high pillar after which a crane as well as staff of fire department reached there. Policemen from Shyamla hills police station also rushed to the place to convince the man whose family members including children had surrounded the area.

His family owned five acres of land in the village and it came under water which left the family sans a way to earn their livelihood. However, even after approaching politicians and bureaucrats, neither did he get the compensation nor was he provided any other source of income by the administration.

Local corporator Shabista Zaki and congress corporator Monu Saxena reached the spot and raised slogans against the government. Congress leaders said that the government on one hand claims to improve the conditions of the farmers but instead they are ruining their lives. This was not the first time that Prajapati has climbed the tower to demand justice as according to his family, he also climbed a tower in 2016 to attract the administration’s attention.

Eventually he was brought down by the teams of the BMC and police with the help of crane and ropes after which the whole family was taken to Shyamla Hills police station. Shyamla hills police station in-charge Tiwari said that he will be booked under Section 309.

Sefie opportunity

Members of the rescue team who were tasked to save the youth, who climbed the electricity tower, allegedly took selfies with the man before bringing him down from the tall electricity pylon.