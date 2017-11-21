Bhopal: Major train accident averted, no casualty reported

Bhopal: A major train accident was averted on Monday due to alacrity of the driver of Sampark Kranti who applied emergency brakes in time to slow the train down before it hit an overturned jeep near Obaidulaganj on Monday in Raisen district. No casualty was reported.

“No passenger was injured in the collision as the driver of 12651 Madurai- Hazrat Nizamuddin train applied brakes in the nick of time after being alerted by a gangman between Barkhedi and Obedullaganj stations,” Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Shobhan Choudhuri said. According to RPF the bolero jeep, which had got struck at the railway crossing had no passengers. Its driver apparently had jumped off before the train hit it, and ran away.

Seeing the jeep struck on the crossing, the gangman had raised a red flag some distance away from the spot to stop the train. The driver of the train applied emergency brakes and the train rolled at a speed of around 10 km before hitting the jeep. Immediately Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot.

RPF (Bhopal) TI SK Vajpayee said, that jeep driver tried to cross the tracks but his vehicle got stuck and overturned at the crossing. Seeing this gangman raised alarm and raised red flag to stop the train. Seeing the red flag, the driver applied brakes but even then it hit the jeep. The jeep driver is absconding. We are trying to trace him out, he added.

However, onlookers maintained that staff of a company undertaking laying of third railway track were on the jeep. But when the jeep got struck on the railway track they deboarded it. All attempts to remove the jeep failed and it overturned on the track. The driver had left the jeep in the middle of the tracks and ran away.