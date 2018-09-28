Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh wins Hall of Fame Award for best tourism state

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department has been conferred with 10 national awards, at the National Tourism Awards Ceremony in New Delhi. The state has also been given the hall of fame national award for best tourism state. This award would be effective for three years. Last year too, the state was given 10 national awards in tourism.

The awards were given by Union minister of state for tourism (independent charge) K J Alphonse. Madhya Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for tourism and culture, Surendra Patwa, tourism corporation chairman Tapan Bhaumik, principal secretary, tourism, Hari Ranjan Rao, managing director Illiaya Raja and additional managing director Bhawna Valimbey were present on the occasion.

The national awards given to the state included Excellence in Publishing in Foreign Language Other than English for publication of corporate brochure in Germany, Indore city for best heritage walk, Best Heritage City to city of joy Mandu, joint award to Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand for best adventure state, Coffee Table Book Kanha Tiger Reserve, National Award for cleanliness to Indore, Best Civic Managemnet to Nagar Parishad Omkareshwar, Best Wild Life Guide to Radhika Prasad, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore as best airport and Devbagh, Gwalior for best heritage property.