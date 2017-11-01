Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on the path to progress

Bhopal: Today is the 62nd Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh. I extend my greetings and best wishes to all of you on this occasion. Madhya Pradesh has become a leading state of the country owing to your hard work. MP now means “Mera Pradesh” for the people.

Madhya Pradesh was formed after merging Central India, Central Provinces and Barar, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal state in the year 1956. Madhya Pradesh has presented an example of cultural unity to the entire world.

Electricity was available only in Jabalpur city at the time of freedom and it reached Sagar after a short time. Today Madhya Pradesh has very good availability of electricity. We have become electricity surplus state of the country. In the last one decade, Madhya Pradesh has got a new identity in the country and the world, thanks to unprecedented infrastructure development. We have tried to materialise the dream of Antodaya in the state, as per the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay’s philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’. We are paying attention to the welfare of people of all religions, following the mantra of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinh, Sarve Santu Niramaya’ (may all be happy, may all be healthy).

Several programmes have been launched in Madhya Pradesh for providing more employment opportunities to youths. In order to give guarantee of minimum support price to farmers on their agriculture produce, Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana has been introduced in the state.

From today, I am starting two-month-long “Madhya Pradesh Vikas Yatra”. During the Yatra, I will prepare more new programmes to develop Madhya Pradesh further while meeting with people of all religions. We will not stop here. We have to gain new heights. Madhya Pradesh has to be on the top. It requires cooperation of all. Let’s go ahead together. Congratulations and Best Wishes to all on the Foundation Day.

(The writer is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)