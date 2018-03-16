Bhopal: Light rains likely, temperatures to slide

Bhopal: Cloudy weather prevailed in the state capital on Thursday as Jabalpur, Sagar and Hoshangabad divisions and parts of Bhopal, Naogaon, Raisen received light rains.

According to meteorological department, brief spells of rain and thundershower are likely in eastern and west-northern parts. Department officials said Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Umaria, Seoni and Bhopal are expected to receive rains during next 24 hours. The rainfall will be accompanied by strong winds and lightning. Dust storm and hailstorm may also occur in many parts of the state.

The rains would occur due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over north parts of state and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to meteorological department, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop. However, there is no chance of hail in MP.

On Thursday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 20.5 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 19.1 degrees Celsius.