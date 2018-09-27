Bhopal: LIC launches Jeevan Shanti plan in Bhopal zone

Free Press Journal
— By Staff Reporter | Sep 27, 2018 07:56 am
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched its single-premium pension plan, Jeevan Shanti here on Wednesday. Chairman VK Sharma purchased the first policy to mark inauguration the policy in the Bhopal zone. Senior manager SS Chaplot on the occasion said that in Indian contest, the life expectancy is increasing and an alternative pension policy is needed for the financial assistance.
Eyeing the need of the plan, the LIC has launched the guaranteed income plan in which one can purchase it at annually or trimester part. The non-linked, non-participating plan provides the policyholders options to choose either an immediate annuity or a deferred annuity. The deferment period can range from 1 to 20 years, subject to maximum vesting age of 80 years to start of annuity. The annuity rates are guaranteed at the inception of the policy for both immediate and deferred annuity, which would make the financial condition of the pensioner stable.

Moreover, there is a guarantee of bonus additions under deferred annuity and the guaranteed additions shall accrue at the end of each policy month, till the end of deferment period only. The minimum age at which the policy may be taken is 30 years. The maximum age of entry to get lifelong annuity starting immediately, with the option of return of purchase price to the nominee after demise of the annuitant, is 100 years, while for other options under immediate annuity, the entry age is 85 years. The maximum entry age under deferred annuity option is 79 years.


