Bhopal: Khatik denies being lowest income MLA, She is lying, says ADR

BJP MLA from Hatta, Umadevi Khatik denied the report of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in which she was declared as MLA with second lowest income in the country. ADR responded saying that either she is lying now or else she submitted a false affidavit in the election commission. ADR and Election Watch had released a report about income of MLAs across the country. Khatik from Madhya Pradesh was declared as MLA with second lowest income in India. When media asked her to comment on the ADR report, the MLA denied having any knowledge about the report.

“I don’t know about the report but I was working as a government teacher before contesting elections. I get teacher pension of around Rs 15,000 for my livelihood while the allowances that I get from assembly are spent on social service,” said Khatik. ADR representative Rolly Shivhare said that the ADR had scanned the affidavit of all the members of assembly and all conclusions were derived on the basis of the affidavit only. “In the affidavit Khatik has mentioned that as per her income tax returns filed for the year 2013-14 she had mentioned her annual income as Rs 3134,” said Shivhare.

This means that either she is lying now or the information she furnished on affidavit then was not correct, she added.The BJP MLA, Umadevi Khatik, a retired schoolteacher from Damoh, has been BJP ranked number two on the list. Khatik was in the news recently when her son threatened to shoot Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.