Bhopal: Kejriwal condemns CM for lack of MP’s progress

Bhopal: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at BJP-led state government and said that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done little for MP’s progress. “14 years is not a short period, if CM Shivraj Singh wanted, a new state would have been created. In last two and half years, Delhi has become a new state although we don’t have much support from (union) government,” Kejriwal said addressing a public rally at Dussehra Maidan.

In his address, he said that Delhi is a state, which does not produce any electricity but it supplies electricity at cheapest rate in the country. “We are procuring power from MP but the consumers of the state are paying more than double for the same volume of electricity consumed by Delhi people,” he remarked.

He cited Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report according to which corruption has reduced to 81 percent in Delhi. “During the NDA rule, it had increased to 48 percent,” he said and added that Delhi government is more concerned about development of the state and less about money.

“Delhi’s state budget is of Rs 42,000 crore. MP has budget of Rs 175,000 crore. But Rs 1 lakh crore goes in the pocket of corrupt people in MP,” he claimed. He said AAP has no funds to contest the elections. “You have to come forward to contest the elections,” he remarked.

Speaking further, Kejriwal said that MP is only known for Vyapam scam and that state government has defamed 8 crore people of MP through the scam. He asked teachers, students, farmers and people to choose Aam Adami Party (AAP) if they want a corruption-free MP.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP state in-charge and MLA Govind Rai said that India is one of most prosperous lands on earth where water, cultivated land, forests, minerals and other natural resources are in abundance. “Despite this, we’re poor,” he said referring to the fact that 30 percent of Indian population is poor.

In his address, Rai said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan spent Rs 2,000 crore on Narmada Yatra, which went on for six months. “But the real reason of Yatra is to wash his blood-stained hands of killing six farmers in Mandsaur. Now, ex-CM Digvijay Singh is also conducting Yatra to wash his old sins.” In his speech, state AAP coordinator Alok Agarwal asked party supporters to leave their studies, work and other things for one year and devote their time to establish AAP government in MP.

‘Centre axing Delhi govt’s powers’

The union government is curtailing Delhi government’s powers day by day. We cannot transfer a peon and we cannot take any action against the corrupt officials. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stated this while speaking at a programme, Samwad, organised by Hum Sab organisation at Gandhi Bhawan on Sunday.

“I believe that the government’s work is to provide good education, health, water and electricity, but the earlier government started subletting the work on contract basis. Now whatever we can stop, we have stopped,” he added. While interacting with the intellectuals, he expressed his helplessness in running Delhi government. He shed light on measures his government has taken like earning more revenue from water supply, the idea of establishing the Mohala clinic, school up gradation and others.

He said the change in education system has changed the mindset of the teachers of the government schools after they had came to know that the poor parents also want to educate their children. He said that the school principals had been sent to Oxford, Cambridge universities and other places for the training and the teachers were sent to IIMs for the training to change the mindset of the teaching faculty.