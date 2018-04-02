Bhopal: Keep hydrated is key mantra to beat the heat: Experts

Bhopal: Summer is not all that painful if you know how to deal with it. Taking water, curd, juices, salad and seasonal fruits helps us maintain our body temperature. We should avoid oily and fried food and also outside food, especially open food. People generally prefer vegetarian food in this season, said physicians, dieticians and chefs in the city. Excerpts :

Dr. Balram Upadhyay, RMO, J P Hospital

First of all we should drink water at least four litres a day to maintain our body temperature. The quantity of water one should take depends on the one’s body condition and the ones’ work. We can’t fix it. One can take more liquids and fruits but avoid oily food and heavy diet. Eating out should be avoided, and be maintained hygiene.

If we avoid eating heavy and outside food, our digestive system will automatically work well. Despite following all this, if our stomach is not well, we should take medicine after consulting doctor. Avoid heat and cover your head before going out. Also, wear light clothes, especially white. Don’t wear dark-coloured clothes especially black, because black absorbs heat.

Sonali Malhotra, nutritionist

We should take water every two hours in this season to check dehydration. If we don’t like to drink simple water, we can mix lemon, pudina leaf and fruits pieces in that. We can take seasonal fruits like watermelon, melon and fruit salad. We can take sprouts, daliya and oats in breakfast.

Drink coconut water and fresh fruit juices. Take light food but don’t skip meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner – to maintain energy level. If you don’t like to eat rice and chapattis daily, you can take moong daal chilka, dosa and roll. We should take curd and mattha at noon before having lunch . We can also take skimmed milk. The rice without starch is better than that one with it. Those who do physical work need more carbohydrate, calorie and protein than those who are involved in mental work.

Jeewan Singh, executive chef, Jehanuma Palace hotel

Since people prefer light and cooled foods in the season, the demand for vegetarian foods is higher than non-vegetarian foods. They demand dishes made of lauky, tori, pumpkin and bean. Yes, those who love non-veg dishes ask for chicken curry and those items that contain curd. As far as drinks are concerned mango shakes, smoothy, aam panna (a drink made mango), and lassi and are in demand. But then, one can’t forget salad made of fruits and vegetables.