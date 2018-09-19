Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s statement on cutout controversy contradicts Digvijaya Singh’s statement

The controversy over the absence of cutout of former CM Digvijaya Singh during Rahul Gandhi’s programme, has further intensified with Congress state president Kamal Nath giving a contradictory statement. Nath, during an interaction with media on Tuesday, said that Singh’s cutout could not be put as it was not ready timely.Nath said that he was very angry over the incident and he wished to tender his apology to Singh on this matter.

On the other hand, Singh on the issue of his absence of cutout during the programme, had said that he had himself refused putting up his cutout in the programme. The statement of Nath is clearly showing that Singh did not refuse but his cutout could not be put as it was not ready.In a programme in which Rahul Gandhi interacted with the party workers, cutouts of all leaders of state Congress , sans Digvijaya, were put up on the gate of the venue.

Digvijaya’s followers too opposed the absence of cutout of their leader. BJP is targeting Singh during his election campaign for assembly polls. Congress , in order to counter the BJP, is putting Singh in its backstage. Singh, instead of doing campaigning for election, has taken an assignment of coordination with the party workers.

BJP spokesman Rajnish Agarwal said the absence of Singh’s cutout is a revengeful act against Singh, who recently had alleged Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath for manipulating popularity survey report by giving money. Agarwal said it was planned sabotage as Nath and Scindia both had inspected the venue.

Singh angry over Digvijaya 4 CM campaign

A campaign titled Digvijaya 4 CM is running on social media. The campaign demands that Singh be projected as the CM candidate. It is also emphasised through this campaign that Singh understood Congress better in the state. However, Singh through a tweet has shown his annoyance over the campaign. He tweeted that those who were running this campaign were not his well-wishers. Singh said he had been CM and now he does not intend to become CM. Singh also wrote that he wasn’t among the leaders who backtrack on their stance.