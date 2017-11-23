Bhopal: Julania back in WRD, Bains to look after rural devpt

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has begun the exercise of reshuffling bureaucracy, keeping the assembly polls in mind. Fifteen IAS officers were given new postings on Wednesday while old departments were restored to many of them.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) RS Julania, who was caught up in many controversies during his stint in panchayats and rural development department, is back in water resources department (WRD). He will also head the medical education department.

Panchayats and rural development department, which is important from the election point of view, will be headed by ACS Iqbal Singh Bains. He will continue to hold the charge of Anand and parliamentary affairs departments. I C P Kesri will replace Bains as ACS, energy. He will also hold the charge of commissioner, coordination, MP Bhawan, New Delhi.

Industries department principal secretary Mohammed Suleiman will now hold the charge of PWD as well. PWD principal secretary Pramod Agarwal has been shifted to PHED. The PHED principal secretary Manoj Govil will be PS, finance and commissioner-cum-director, Institutional Finance.

Principal secretary, WRD, Pankaj Agarwal will be PS, finance. Commissioner, PR, Anupam Rajan, has been appointed principal secretary, environment, DG, EPCO and administrator, CPA. Principal secretary, finance, Aniruddha Mukherjee will be PS, Sports and Youth Welfare. Finance secretary Amit Rathore will be secretary, panchayats and rural development. Sandeep Yadav, commissioner, town and country planning will be commissioner, Integrated Child Development Services.

M K Agarwal has been posted as member, Revenue Board, Gwalior, and commissioner, Chambal Division, Morena. Revenue secretary P Narhari, will be the new Commissioner, PR. He will continue to hold the additional charge of EPCO. Manoj Khatri, deputy secretary, higher education has been moved to Panna as collector while Anugraha P, CEO, district panchayat, Alirajpur, has been shifted to Dindori district panchayat.

Principal secretary, health, Gauri Singh has been divested of the medical education department. Principal secretary, renewable energy, Manu Shrivastav has been given the charge of science and technology department.