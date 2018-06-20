Bhopal: Joint efforts needed to check crimes against girls

Bhopal: Minors particularly schoolgirls seem to be the prime victims of sexual assaults. One can find them roaming in Chinar Park and Mayur Park and other such areas. They bunk classes and visit these deserted locations, which is quite alarming. It is time for the school administration as well as parents to wake up and take necessary steps as minor girls are soft targets.

Safety and security of girls are at risk as they bunk classes and roam here and there with their friends. It is a routine scene at parks and markets. New academic session has already started and classes have also commenced. But it is not sure whether they leave homes in the name of attending classes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while launching ‘School Chale Hum’ abhiyan on June 15, said: “It is the responsibility of all—administration, schools, teachers and even media men, to ensure that children should go to schools regularly. Onus lies on schools as well as parents. So, the district education department has assured to take initiative for attendance verification and ensure parents involvement whether their wards are attending the classes or not.

ADM Disha Nagwanshi said: “Parents should drop their children at schools and it is duty of schools authorities to ensure that these kids should not go outside. It should be a joint effort of parents and schools to ensure that children should routinely attend classes and stay there till scheduled time. It is true that safety and security of children, who once leave home for schools, are at risk. So it should be a joint effort to handle the situation.”

DEO Dharmendra Verma said, “I will get the attendance sheets verified to ensure proper attendance of children. Then I will give notice to parents to ensure proper attendance of their wards in school. Such practice will be made to check bunking of classes. Generally girls become victims of various crimes so a joint effort is needed.”