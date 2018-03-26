Bhopal: Job aspirant raped by two as aides keep watch 

Bhopal: A 21-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in captivity with assistance from their two associates on Saturday. After the victim filed a complaint, the MP Nagar police arrested all the four accused and paraded them to the police station.

After the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, the police booked them under relevant sections of the IPC.While being paraded to police station, the accused were attacked by locals angry over the their heinous act. The police have booked the accused under sections 376, 376 D, 342, 506, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

According to reports, the victim was enrolled in a coaching for bank job in MP Nagar and was acquainted with prime accused Shailendra Dangi (21). The latter worked as a bouncer at a toll plaza near 11-mile square on Hoshangabad Road.On Saturday morning, as the coaching got over, the girl received a call from the accused, who asked her to meet near a restaurant in MP Nagar Zone 1.

The unsuspecting victim consented. During the meeting, Shailendra took away her mobile and forced her to sit on his bike. Taking it to be a prank, she obliged and the accused drove her to his friend Sonu Dangi (21) room in Apsara Talkies area. His two other friends Dheeraj Rajput (26) and Chiman Rajput (25) too were present in the room.Soon after reaching the room, Shailendra locked the girl up and raped her.

Later, Dheeraj too raped her in the presence of other two accused. The victim told the police that while Chiman was present in the room while she was being raped, Sonu was standing guard outside. After taking turns to rape the victim, they threatened to eliminate her family if she dared to reveal the incident to her family.

After returning home, the girl kept quiet for a couple of hours. However, unable to bear the ordeal anymore, she broke down and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who later took her to MP Nagar police station, where a case was registered.