Bhopal: ISI endorses CBI’s engine-bogie theory

Bhopal: The Indian Statistical Institute has endorsed the engine-bogie theory of CBI in Vyapam PMT-2012 case. The probe agency had taken the help of ISI to certify the manipulation committed in the medical entrance exam conducted by the Vyapam in the year 2012.

Under the engine and bogie system, a solver– the ‘engine’ — would be strategically placed between two ‘bogies’ or aspiring candidates so that both could copy from his or her answer sheet. The examiners would be usually bribed to fix the seating arrangements.

The CBI had written a letter to Kolkata based organisation ISI, seeking their opinion whether ‘is it possible to help a candidate to qualify the exam through engine-bogie formula’.

After going through the documents, ISI has handed over the report to the probe agency, certifying the ‘engine-bogie’ modus operandi in the exam conducted by Vyapam. It has been found that that the answers which the engine (solver) had marked right, were also marked right by the beneficiary (bogie), while those marked wrong by solver was copied as it is by the beneficiary.

Investigating the multi crore and multi-layered Vyapam PMT-2012 case, CBI had submitted the charge sheet in the special Court of CBI in the month of November.

The charge sheet has been filed against 592 accused including 22 middlemen, 334 solvers (engine) and beneficiary candidates (bogies), 155 guardians of beneficiary candidates and 46 invigilators. The then exam controller Dr Pankaj Trivedi, senior system analyst Nitin Mahindra including the racketeers Dr Jagdish Sagar and others were involved in the scam.

These racketeers used to bring the engine (solver) from across half a dozen states. The racketeers first hired bright students who had already cleared medical exams in various states for fees ranging over Rs 10 lakh. In connivance with Vyapam officials, these students, called solvers, filled forms to appear for the exam and were made sit ahead of the student who had bribed officials and thus would cheat from the paper of the hired candidate. This is known as the engine-bogey system.

A well-planned racket

The racket was well planned, the students who could afford had chosen examination centre as far as 700 km away from their hometown.

For example, a candidate (solver to help the beneficiary) of Kanpur had chosen the centre of Indore which is 800 km away, but he did not choose the centre of Rewa which is only 140 kilometre or Gwalior which is 300 kilometres far from his hometown.

The distance between Patna and Rewa is 475 kilometres, but the candidate (solver) of Patna had chosen the exam centre in Indore which is around 1300 kilometres away.