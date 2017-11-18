Bhopal: IPR registration must to fight challenges, experts tell entrepreneurs

Bhopal: People of the country are not aware of their intellectual property rights, the MSME entrepreneurs should come forward with their innovative findings and apply for the IPR registration, said Dr Ajai Garg here on Friday. Garg, director of innovation and IPR division in ministry of electronics and information technology was addressing a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights on the subject “IPR in ICT with focus on Start Ups and MSMEs”.

The event was organised by Indo European Chamber in association with ministry of electronics and information technology and C-DAC Pune. Indo European Chamber of Commerce & industry, president, Anuradha Singhai, informed about the history of IPR, diffracting area of operations and achievements of IECCI. Various guests and speakers expressed their views on the subject.

Speaking about the importance of the IPR, C-DAC director Mahesh Kulkarni, informed that while setting up a start-up, an entrepreneur come across many challenges like his ideas could be copied so it becomes necessary to get IPR registration. He also informed about the IPR awareness scheme of government wherein financial support is being provided to start-ups for filing IPR. He stressed on holding regular workshops for spreading awareness regarding the IPR. He informed that various IPR schemes are available online.

Madhya Pradesh state electronics development corporation managing director, Raghuraj Rajendran, in his address said, “IP is key factor in information technology industry for the new start-ups and the entrepreneur has to prove their reliability”. Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology senior scientist Dr NK Choubey, informed about the Trade Mark with specific reference to the information and communication technology.

He informed about the history of the trade mark, types, symbols, colours period and procedures for obtaining the TM. He explained about the IPR Act in India and assured to extend full support in filing an application for IPR at reasonable cost and also attorney. Representatives of Software Technology Park of India present at the workshop briefed about the programme and schemes of software technology parks of the country.

Many entrepreneurs and start-ups shared their success journey, struggle and made suggestion in the workshop. Among them, Anita Gupta, master kid Kunal Chandarmani, Raghu Pandey, Chandrakant Sharma, Nitish Sharma and Pawan Pandey. A quiz on Intellectual property rights in Information communication technology was played with the audience through a mobile app and the winners received the certificates and prizes.