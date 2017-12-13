Bhopal: Involvement of youths in anti-national activities concerns CM

Bhopal: Voicing concern over involvement of young minds in anti-national activities, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that universities should teach patriotism to youth apart from imparting knowledge and skills. Ingraining feeling of patriotism and responsible citizenship in students is important and the universities should focus on it, he added.

Being educated and being cultured are two different things and without culture, talent can be misused, said the Chief minister while addressing a two-day meet of vice-chancellors of seven universities of the Madhya Kshetra, at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya here on Tuesday. Chouhan also expressed concern over the brain drain and stated that our doctors are playing great role in keeping half of the western country healthy.

Speaking about ancient higher-learning institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila, the CM said that the Indian educational institutes had found place in world’s 100 top universities. With commitment and resolve we can regain the same position in the world, he added. Speaking about teachings of Adi Shankaracharya and Swami Vivekanand, Chouhan said that there is need to develop more effective techniques to educate youth about cultural values.

AMU’s Central Zone Vice Chancellors Meet 2017 is being jointly hosted by RGPV and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. The central theme of the meet is ‘Opportunities and Challenges towards Transforming Indian Universities into Global Premier Universities by 2022’.

During the meet, VCs discussed at length the measures to be taken to make universities self-reliant and steps to increase their income. They also deliberated upon the reasons as why researches conducted at universities are not getting international attention and also why the universities are weak in imparting technical education.

RGPV Vice-Chancellor Sunil Kumar in his address said that universities should also focus on their social responsibilities. Professor PB Sharma, the founder V-C of RGPV and president AIU emphasised on clarity in vision, strategic framework and commitment for achieving excellence in higher education. He stressed upon research, innovation and development of state-of-the-art skill centres at universities.

Professor Narayan Gehlot, senior scientist, who had worked with AT&T Labs(USA), in his plenary address stressed on innovation stating that “an idea must necessarily be generated, implemented and utilised”.

He also emphasised on developing new technologies and setting up IPR houses. In all 50 Vice Chancellors from different states including Madhya Pradesh, Orrisa, Chhattisgarh and others participated in the meet. A foreign delegation from Taiwan also attended the event. Minister of state for technical education Deepak Joshi and others also marked their presence in the meet.