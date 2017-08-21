Bhopal: Instead of being a job seeker, become job provider: Amit Shah tells youth

Bhopal: Showering praises on Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his efforts in taking Madhya Pradesh ahead of other States in terms of development, BJP national president Amit Shah said that it was because of the chief minister that state which once had Bimaru tag has now find a place in the list of best states of the nation.

Inaugurating the Mukya Mantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana, organised at Lal Parade ground, here on Sunday, Shah calling upon the students to become entrepreneur said that they should take benefits of start-up Yojna and use it as a platform. “Facebook and WhatsApp founders are also entrepreneurs and so instead of being a job seekers, become job providers”, said Shah.

Shah said that recognising the potential of the youth of the country, the government has launched schemes like Start-Up India Start-Up India, Stand-Up India and Skill India to provide forum to them. He said it was the responsibility of the youth to ensure development of the country as they comprise 65 per cent of the total young population “so I ask them to bring wealth of world to India and make all of us prosperous”. “Therefore, it is the duty of the government to provide a forum to the youth-power and their immense potential so that they can stand up to ensure the country’s development at the world level,” he said.

Assuring all possible help to youths, Chouhan in his address said “I will never let any talent die, because of money, Mama is there to take all responsibilities of his nieces and nephews, who want to go for higher studies at national and international educational institutions, the Mama will bear the cost”. He announced that the students, who had completed their studies before 2016, could also gain the benefits of the scheme.

“Under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing and our nation has become one of the best countries in the world, I call upon the my students to make our state best in the nation,” Chouhan added.

Minister of state for technical education (independent charge), labour and school education Deepak Joshi informed that about 32000 students have registered under the scheme. As many as 15000 students of various districts have participated in Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana. He added that benefit of Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana is being extended to the students who have passed class 12th examination from Board of Secondary Education securing 75 per cent marks and above and 85 per cent marks and above from CBSE in the year 2016 or later.

To avail benefit of the scheme, annual income of the parents should be less than Rs 6 lakh. Adhaar number of students is also mandatory under the scheme. Such students who do not possess Adhaar number are required to present it within 3 months.