Bhopal: Infuse ‘Indianness’ in ads to make them more effective

Bhopal: “Consumers can be connected easily with inclusion of ‘Indianness’ in advertisements. Elements like Indian culture, Sanskaras and family play an important role in success of advertisement and popularity of product in the market”, said advertising expert Diwakar Shukla. He was addressing a seminar on ‘Indian Perspective in Advertising and Public Relations’, organised by department of advertising and public relations of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism, Bhopal here on Friday.

Shukla explained in detail how an advertisement can be made effective by including Indian elements. Many times, advertising talks about the things which are not related with Indian scenario. Such advertisements can be successful initially but they cannot be remembered for long.

In technical session on ‘Regional Public Relations’, University Rector Lajpat Ahuja said that in the profession of public relations, one should have clear vision because it is serious profession and vast as well. This profession has huge prospects and one can achieve great height with his or her imagination and efforts. He said that students should decide their priority in the profession.

Ex-general manager of BHEL, C K Sardana spoke on ‘Indian cases of Public Relations’ in another technical session. He shared the tips with students for becoming successful public relations professionals. Director of Technogaze Solution Pvt Ltd Santosh Subrahmanyam addressed students on ‘Digital Marketing in India’. He said that this sector has huge prospects. Students should develop skills as per the needs. Traders are approaching customers through digital marketing. He said that mobile technology has changed online market.

State head of Paytm, Vikram Singh Chouhan delivered lecture on e-commerce in digital era. In the valedictory function, senior manager (corporate communication) of Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Amritesh Shrivastava gave many important tips to students regarding career. Teachers and students of advertising and public relations department were present in the seminar.