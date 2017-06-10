Bhopal: Indebted farmer kills self, police say he was mentally ill

Bhopal: A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming sulphas tablets on Friday at Devnagar locality in Raisen district. The deceased under a bank debt of Rs 10 lakh was not being able to pay it in EMIs for the last few months after which the bank had sent notice to attach his property, sources said.

The police, however, denied that he committed suicide because of debt and said he was suffering from a mental ailment. According to sources, Kishan Meena of Sogonia village under Devnagar police station was owner of 15 acre farmland. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Meena had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from HDFC Bank but after paying initial EMIs, he was not able to pay the remaining amount because he could not get good yield from his crops. About ten days ago, the bank officials had come to his house and handed him the notice to attach some of his land for not repaying the loan.

After getting the notice, he used to remain distressed. Apart from the repayment of the loan, he was also worried about the marriage of her two daughters as his elder daughter was already married. On Thursday evening, he consumed sulphas tablets and fell gravely ill. He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Bhopal but he died on the way, added sources. The police however denied that he committed suicide because of the loan but due to a mental ailment.

“He was suffering from a mental ailment and used to remain stressed because of it. He had taken loan and was not able to pay some of its EMIs for the last few months but it was not the reason of his suicide. So far a matter has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC after which his body was sent for post-mortem,” said town inspector, Devnagar, Ramesh Raghuwanshi. In the other incident, 40-year-old physically challenged farmer Dhirap Singh Lodha committed suicide by hanging self on Thursday late night in Biaora locality in Rajgarh district. On Wednesday late night, thieves stole Rs 15.29 lakh kept in his house which he had received after selling his seven bigha land.

According to the sources, after the theft, he had gone to the nearby police station to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police instead of registering a case, had made him and his family including two daughters and wife sit in the police station till late night in the name of questioning. The police were reportedly forcing the kin to confess that they had stolen the amount and were lodging a false complaint. Meena got stressed due to it and later committed suicide behind the police station.

He had kept the stolen amount in his house to pay for another land which he had bought recently after selling his land. The police, however, denied that he committed suicide because they denied registering the case. “He was depressed after losing the hefty amount to the thieves as he could not make the payment to the seller of his newly bought land. The police were investigating the theft because of which the registration of case was delayed,” said sub-divisional officer of police JP Mishra.