Bhopal: Incidence of AIDS declines by 24 % in MP: GoI report

Bhopal: Gwalior, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam are among the most AIDS affected districts of the State; however, the good news is that rate of AIDS has declined by 24 per cent in MP, says a government report.

A decade ago, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur were on top of the list but Madhya Pradesh AIDS Control Society has claimed that situation in these big cities has improved. Acquired Immunuo Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) prevalence rate has declined in Madhya Pradesh by 24 per cent, while death rate has come down by 30 per cent, the report said.

Besides, MP stands at bottom among big worst affected states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others. December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day. On November 23, the Government of India had released a survey report on AIDS covering period between 2007 and 2015.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior tops the list followed by Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam. MP AIDS control Society said that that 10 years back Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore and other big cities of the state were the worst affected but now in last couple of years situation has improved.

Deputy director MP AIDS Control Society Prashan Mallaya claimed that AIDS prevalence rate declined by 24 per cent, while death rate has come down by 30 per cent. “Union government has sanctioned seven more machines for CB-4 test applied for AIDS. There were already 10 machines but now we will get seven more machines,” he said.

Speaking about the improvement in big cities like Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, the Deputy Director said that it is huge relief for the state MP Government as its efforts has brought positive results. The State AIDS Control Committee data shows that between 2005 and October 2017, 53,899 cases of HIV infection were detected in Madhya Pradesh. Gender-wise break-up of these cases is: 32,902 men, 20,835 women (including pregnant women) and 162 transgender persons.