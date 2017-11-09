Bhopal: Improve contacts, give importance to workers: CM to MLAs

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, held one-to-one meetings with BJP MLAs from Bundelkhand region and gave them tips on improving their standing in their constituencies. The chief minister’s suggestions were based on a survey commissioned by him to get feedback on the popularity ratings of the MLAs in their respective areas.

He told MLAs in clear terms that they should either mend their ways or the party will change its candidate in their constituency. He specifically told each MLA about where they were lacking and which sections of the people were unhappy with them.

The chief minister gave MLAs three months to improve. He said that he would get another survey conducted after three months to assess the improvement in their standing and if it is discovered that the situation remains unchanged, they may get into problems. He asked the MLAs about their key rivals in the BJP and in the Congress and about how they (rivals) are preparing for the elections.

He even asked them about their daily routine. He asked K K Shrivastava, MLA from Tikamgarh and Surkhi MLA Parul Sahu to take local organisation and workers along.

“Don’t ignore the organization,” they were told. Chouhan also asked MLAs to be in regular touch with RSS functionaries of their district. He also suggested that they should hold public dialogues and should ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the ground level.

He also asked them to dispel misinformation about the Bhavantar Yojana. He said that opposition parties were spreading rumours and wrong facts about the schemes and that they should counter them by maintaining regular contact with farmers. He also asked them about the projects they wish to get implemented in their area and assured them that the projects on their priority list would be approved.