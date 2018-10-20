Bhopal: IMC removes zonal officer

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed the zonal officer of zone number 7, for removing the authorized banners of Aam Admi party (AAP) in New Market. Notably, In wake of enforcement of election model code of conduct, the banners and posters put up sans valid permission are being removed. However, the zonal office Arjun Meghani removed the posters of AAP which were permitted by the BMC. Taking action against the officer, the civic administration removed him from the post and shifted him to revenue department.