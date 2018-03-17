Bhopal: I’m unable to take possession of my land, says BJP MLA

Bhopal: I am still not able to take possession of land, which I had purchased two years back, said BJP MLA R D Prajapati while participating in the budget debate of revenue department in state assembly on Friday.

The MLAs belonging to BJP, Congress, BSP raised issues related to revenue department. The MLAs demanded to include those villages as revenue villages where people have inhabited now but were abandoned earlier.

Prajapati further said the government should demarcate sand mining area because the excavators are creating problems for farmers whose land is situated near leased out mines.

Another Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam said that tribals run from pillar to post to get the copies of Khasra-B1 due to link failures.

Congress MLA Fundelal Marko demanded action against officials who had transferred the relief amount twice in the account of the farmers. He said that Rs 53 lakh had been transferred in accounts of ST farmers. The tehsildar is mounting pressure by giving notice to tribals that their property will be seized if the amount is not returned.

State revenue minister Umashankar Gupta told assembly that mobile App will be launched shortly from which any one can download the map, Khasra-BI copy. The registration officers had been asked to verify the documents before conducting registration of property.