Bhopal: Ijtema concludes; volunteers ensure free flow of traffic in Old City

Bhopal: Ijtema, the three daysWorld Islamic Congregation, which drew several lakh Muslims from all over the globe came to a conclusion on Monday. Old city area remained free from traffic jams during the entire event, thanks to hundreds of volunteers who manned the traffic in the area to endure free movement of vehicle. Heavy security arrangements were made by police to ensure that annual congregation passes off

peacefully. District administration and hundreds of volunteers played crucial role in maintaining the crowd.

Notably, a crowd of over 10 lakh persons had come to attend the Ijtema which was managed by the volunteers only. Notably, around 5000 volunteers were deployed to ensure smooth passage of the event. Nearly 2500 were manning traffic in different parts of the city. Unlike other days, the traffic flow in old city remained smooth during past three days. Traffic congestions are a daily norm in old city area and have always

been a cause of concern for authorities.

As lakhs of people had descended here to participate in Ijtema, the local commuters would have faced a lot of inconvenience had these volunteers failed to perform their assigned responsibilities. Rafiqe, one of the volunteers, said that he loves serving at religious festivals and he can go on happily working for twenty four hours without food for such events. To manage the traffic, the volunteers used a long green color rope which they held from both the ends to stop the crowd coming from the side.

The places where traffic signals were not working too did not see any congestion. Ijetam intehajamia committee spokesperson Ateeq-ul-Islam said that district administration and state government were very cooperative and thanked them for all their support.