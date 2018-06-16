Bhopal: Identify black spots for road safety, says SRSEC

Bhopal: In first phase of road safety audit meeting of state road safety execution committee (SRSEC), under the chairmanship of principal secretary home Malay Shrivastava, in Bhopal on Friday, it was decided that black spots where rate of accidents is high must be identified.

The committee also decided to: form a permanent road safety engineering cell, train auditor from WALMI, to prepare a master trainer by developing a public works department’s calendar, to make road safety fund non-lapsable by holding discussion with finance department.

A power point presentation was made to by official of School of Good Governance and Policy Analysis for decline in road accidents in the meeting. Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava, secretary, Public Works RK Mehra, secretary of school education Shobhit Jain and additional director General of Police Vijay Kataria were present in the meeting.

Salient points that came to fore at the meeting