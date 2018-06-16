Bhopal: Identify black spots for road safety, says SRSEC
Bhopal: In first phase of road safety audit meeting of state road safety execution committee (SRSEC), under the chairmanship of principal secretary home Malay Shrivastava, in Bhopal on Friday, it was decided that black spots where rate of accidents is high must be identified.
The committee also decided to: form a permanent road safety engineering cell, train auditor from WALMI, to prepare a master trainer by developing a public works department’s calendar, to make road safety fund non-lapsable by holding discussion with finance department.
A power point presentation was made to by official of School of Good Governance and Policy Analysis for decline in road accidents in the meeting. Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava, secretary, Public Works RK Mehra, secretary of school education Shobhit Jain and additional director General of Police Vijay Kataria were present in the meeting.
Salient points that came to fore at the meeting
- 616 black spots have been identified so far.
- Feedback from police station concerned should be sought to the status their treatment of black spots.
- Discussion on trauma centre also came up in the meeting.
- Department of transportation has suspended 294 licences of drivers from April 1 to June 10.
- Road safety awareness and traffic education programmes were held in 563 schools and colleges during road safety week by the police.
- 110,962 students participated in various programmes organised by the police during road safety week.
- In April, 1759 drivers were challaned for driving under inebriated and 1387 such cases were presented in the court.
- 381 cases were sent to competent authority for suspending permits.
- In May, 1666 cases were put in the courts after 1320 cases challaned and 320 challans were sent to competent authority for suspension of permits.