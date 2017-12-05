Bhopal: House passes bill on death for rape of girls up to 12

Bhopal: The state Assembly, on Monday, unanimously cleared the Penal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2007, making rape or gang-rape with a girl below 12 years of age punishable with death. The bill, which seeks to amend the IPC and the Cr.P.C., also provides for stringent punishment for other crimes against women, including trying to disrobe a woman at a public place, stalking and luring a woman into having sexual intercourse on the pretext of marriage etc.

The bill will, however, become a law only after the President assents to it. In effect, this means the assent of the Union Government. The chief minister had announced that the law would be amended to provide for capital punishment for rape with minors after the public outcry over the gang-rape with a minor at Bhopal on October 31.

Replying to the almost two-hour-long discussion on the bill, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that ‘Narpishachs’ (fiends in the form of humans) have no right to walk on this earth. He said that he was not for abolition of capital punishment. “Persons who rape little girls deserve death”, he declared.

The chief minister said that the state government, with the help of religious leaders, would soon launch a movement to improve the morals of society. “We will make appropriate changes in the syllabi and sensitise families to the need for acquainting children with the difference between good touch and bad touch”, he said.

He admitted that the new provisions may be open to misuse but said that “such apprehensions cannot be a ground for not making tough laws”, adding in the same breath that in the next session of the assembly, the government would introduce a bill to control misuse of this and other similar laws.

Referring to the opposition’s reservations about the provision for imprisonment for “luring women into having sexual intercourse on the pretext of marriage”, he said that in such relationships, “women get overwhelmed with emotions” and hence they deserve the protection of the law. He said that the collectors would be asked to provide safe accommodation to street children so that they are not ‘pushed on the wrong path”.

To become law after Prez assent

Rape with girl up to 12 years of age punishable with death or with RI for not less than 14 years or life imprisonment.

Gang-rape with a girl up to 12 years of age punishable with death or with RI for not less than 20 years or with life imprisonment.

Stalking punishable with up to three years in jail for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders to be jailed for 3-7 years.

Luring a woman into having sexual intercourse punishable with imprisonment up to 3 years.

Use of force against or assault on a woman with an intention to disrobe her punishable with 3-7 years in jail for first-time offenders.

Repeat offenders to be imprisoned for 7-10 years.