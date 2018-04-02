Bhopal: Hotel collapse, a wakeup call for BMC authorities

Bhopal: The collapse of four-storey hotel in Indore which left 10 people killed is a wakeup call for authorities at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a good number of dilapidated structures in state capital need immediate attention. A number of buildings, structures and even water overhead tanks are in poor and dilapidated state but it seems that civic authorities have almost forgotten about them. Out of 900 structures identified by BMC last year, around 350 are in critical state and pose immediate risk of loss of human lives in case of collapse.

Here in city, in October 2015, two people were killed after the boundary wall of a flyover collapsed near railway station area. Similarly, in 2014 a couple was killed after a wall collapsed in Lalghati area. But the most fatal was the accident that took place in November 2012 when seven persons were killed and more than 30 injured after an overhead water tank had collapsed in Sai Baba Nagar.

The BMC had swung into action then and took note of the depilated buildings and structures in the city. However, they continued their drive for a few days only to make people believe that the authorities were in action mode and taking steps to check reoccurrence of any such accidents.

BMC had identified 900 such structures and listed them dangerous. The Authorities had issued notices to their owners, while few structure which were in poor and dilapidated condition and unsuitable for habitation were demolished. Around 400 structures, including the buildings at BMC’s own Nagar Nigam Colony in old Bhopal is also posing threat to lives of its occupants and others. The civic administration had directed its owner to carry out maintenance and repair work. But that was the end of it. The officials BMC civil wing never cared to check if their directions were followed.

BMC’s additional commissioner Harish Gupta claimed that technical wing has already been working on dilapidated buildings. “It is a continuous process. Survey is on at zone levels and the data is being compiled. Actions were against many buildings and their owners were served notices last year,” Gupta said. A detailed list is being complied of the buildings which are in bad shape, after the survey is completed and all such structures are identifying, BMC will issue notices before the onset of monsoons, he added.