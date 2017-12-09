Bhopal: Hostels sans basic facilities leave students high and dry

Bhopal: Keeping in view increasing number of students, hundreds of private hostels have cropped up in the city, however, most of them are running sans basic facilities In absence of healthy meals, proper hygiene and sanitation, the students are left high and dry. While students grumble over unhygienic conditions prevailing at their hostels, they are bitter at the apathetic attitude of its owner, manager, warden and other staffs.

The city is gradually becoming an educational hub and hundreds of students from all across the country are thronging here. The hostels are charging around Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 per student for accommodation on twin sharing basis, however, except for the bed they have nothing to offer. Whenever students complain about the pathetic state of affairs, the hostel manager and staff turn a blind eye.

Ashish Rao, an owner of Ashish Boys Hostel claimed that they were maintaining proper facilities for the students. “Toilets are cleaned every day. Sometimes during holidays, cleaning of toilets is not done.” About not running a mess at the hostel, Rao said that it is a costly affair as half of the hostellers prefer taking meal outside. “I have offered students to come to Pooja Bhojnalaya which I operate but most of them denied,” he added.

Night Warden of Chandan Nest girls’ hostel too claimed that they have all facilities in place. “The staff of the mess is very sincere. Only 50 girls are living in the hostel.

When this correspondent asked about poor sanitation, the warden said ‘at home we clean the toilet once in a week then how can one expect to get toilets cleaned every day in a hostel.”

Over supply of dirty water, the warned said that a new motor was installed a few days back and so initially dirty water was coming from it. Free Press talked to a number of students living in different hostels at Maharana Pratap Nagar Area.

Rishikant Mishra, Ashish Boys Hostel Zone -1 MP Nagar

We do not have a mess at our hostel and the manager forces us to go to a hotel operated by him near Jyoti Talkies for the meals. Besides, there is no proper arrangement for drinking water and also toilets are not cleaned daily. The manager doesn’t even give receipts to hostellers against accommodation payment.

Ashish Kumar Jha, Sushila Sadan Rachna Nagar

As there is no mess at the hostel, we have been given an option to take meals at Vrindavan Hostel’s mess, which also belongs to the owner of our hostel. However, we find the food quality very poor and so do not take meals there. No proper sanitation is maintained at the hostel. Toilets are cleaned once in fortnight. We have complained about it but no one is ready to address it.

Pooja Gupta, Chandan Nest Hostel

Lack of cleanliness and hygiene is a cause of concern. Staff of the mess is very careless and many a times we have found insects in cooked meals. We have complained about this to our warden but instead of listening to our grievances she misbehaved with us. Toilets are also cleaned every alternate day. A few days back we were forced to use dirty water as our motor had got damaged.