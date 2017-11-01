Bhopal: Home dept to assess performance of 178 ASPs, DSPs

Bhopal: The state home department will assess the work performance of 178 additional superintendents of police (ASPs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) who have completed 20 years of service or have crossed 50 years of age. About 20 officials under scanner may get compulsory retirement.

The phase-wise assessment of 178 DSPs and ASPs will be held, as they faced maximum number of departmental inquiries, disciplinary action or have had health problems. Earlier, a combined list of such ASPs and DSPs were prepared. Since the list was big, two separate lists were prepared.

In last five years, the department conducted departmental inquiry in 6,822 cases in which police personnel upto the rank of inspector were involved. The department had penalised 5,556 policemen including officials.

In last five years, the police department terminated 835 policemen, 263 were given compulsory retirement while 129 employees were demoted. The pension of 15 policemen was stopped. Similarly, salary increment of 4,264 police was also stopped. The department had also looked into the cases wherein police personnel were unfit and were not able to perform duties.

Additional director general of police (administration) Anuradha Shankar said the assessment of service record of DSP and ASP will be done by the home department. The PHQ only deals with service record of police personnel upto the rank of inspector.

Assessment committees

Two different committees will assess the work. The first committee will assess the performance and service record of police personnel who have completed 20 years in service. The second committee will assess the record of those who have completed 50 years of service.

The scrutiny committee will have additional chief secretary (home department) as head. Its two members will include director general of police and additional chief secretary (general administration department).