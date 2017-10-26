Bhopal: Hold student union polls in pvt colleges too: HC to state govt

Bhopal: Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed state government for holding student union elections in private colleges as well and issue a notification in this regard by October 30. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice VK Shukla issued the directions on a PIL alleging that students of private colleges have been deprived of student union polls as the polls were being announced only in government and aided colleges.

The court observed that it would be inappropriate on the part of the government not to hold polls in unaided private colleges. “The court directed the government to hold student union elections in private colleges as well and issue a notification for the same by October 30,” NSUI state president Vipin Wankhede said. The NSUI leaders had filed the petition on the matter. After a gap of six years, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on October 12 had announced student union polls in institutions of higher learning and also released election schedule.

The election notification stated that the polls would be held in government, aided and unaided private colleges on October 30. However, the next day the DHE issued an amended notification stating that student union polls would be held only in government and aided colleges.

The notification further stated that student council would be constituted in unaided private colleges later on. The DHE neither gave any reason for exempting private colleges from student union polls nor gave any date for formation of student union council in private colleges.

The government also did not make it clear whether the student union council in private colleges would be formed through polls or not.

Over these issues, the NSUI moved court seeking direction for conduct student union polls in private colleges as well.