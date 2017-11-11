Bhopal: Hold camps to identify street hawkers, coiffeurs: Commissioner

HOSHANGABAD: Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Umakant Umrao convened a meeting to review the progress of the implementation of the schemes administered by the urban development and labour departments. The commissioner directed the chief executive officers of all the urban civic bodies to hold special camps to identify street hawkers, hair dressers, rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers and domestic workers. They should be told about the schemes launched by the government for their welfare and it should be ensured that they benefit by them. He said that local MLAs, collectors, chairpersons of municipal bodies and SDMs should be compulsorily invited to these camps. He said that photographs of the events should be made available to the commissioner office.

He expressed displeasure over the failure of the district administrations to identity labourers under the Mukhyamantri Mazdoor Karmakar Mandal Yojana. He said that camps should be organised at vegetable mandis and other such places where a large number of labourers work. Civil contractors should be contacted and asked to provide details of the labourers working for them. Similar camps should be organised for disabled persons.

Umarao directed that show-cause notices be issued to assistant labour commissioners of Betul and Hoshangabad for not adhering to the instructions issued in the last meeting.