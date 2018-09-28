Bhopal: Hoardings featuring ‘Pundit Rahul Gandhi’ catch everyone’s eye

Hoardings projecting Congress president as ‘Pundit Rahul Gandhi’ in Chitrakoot has again become a topic of discussion in political circles. Earlier, during the visit of AICC president to state capital, hoarding featuring him as ‘Shiv Bhakt Rahul Gandhi’ had caught the attention. Questioning the temple run of the Congress leaders, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal said that whenever election approaches Congress party and its leaders including Rahul Gandhi starts running to temple. They are playing politics with the Muslims and Christians, he added.

Countering him, Congress state media president Sobha Oza asked “Why you people (BJP) are bothered about the Rahul Gandhi and about his surname and religion or his faith. The Congress party never ever misused the religion in elections, this is the work of BJP who becomes Ram Bhakt when the election comes”.